Dan Stevens says he is not going to be in the Downton Abbey movie after all.

The actor, who was at TCA promoting the third and final season of FX drama Legion, caused a stir last August when he posted a note on Instagram (see below). He cheekily asked fans whether his character should have a mustache in the movie.

The post was shared by his fellow Downton colleagues including Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech.

However, Stevens told Deadline that he didn’t know how the story started.

One main complication for a Stevens appearance in the film was the fact thatLady Mary’s first husband was killed in a car accident in season three Christmas special.

Stevens’ Legion co-star Rachel Keller took a fun swipe at Stevens during their TCA session, suggesting, when asked about the potential for more episodes after its season three end, that “maybe” they should do a movie.