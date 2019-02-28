EXCLUSIVE: Damian Lewis is doing factual; the Billions and Homeland star has signed up for an eight-part documentary series about spies for A+E Networks’ UK network History.

The Wolf Hall actor is to front Damian Lewis: Spy Wars (w/t), a docu-drama that will tell the true stories behind some of the most important international spy operations of the last forty years. It is produced by Alaska TV, the British production company responsible for series including BBC Earth’s Fishing Impossible and Channel 4 comedy series Very British Problems.

Using reconstructions, the show will see Lewis act as the guide with each episode telling a different spy story from the Cold War through to the ‘war on terror’ and the renewed espionage hostilities of present day. It is shot on location in Moscow, Israel and London. It will feature experts and former spies including ex-Mossad, ex-CIA, ex-KGB and ex-MI6.

The series has been financed by A+E Networks UK, which will air it later this year on History, and A+E Networks, which will also sell the series to international broadcasters starting at Mip TV.

Commissioned by Dan Korn, VP of Programming at A+E Networks UK, and Diana Carter, Commissioning Editor and Head of Talent at A+E Networks UK, it will be exec produced Alaska TV’s Chris Fouracre, Ian Lamarra, Paul Sommers and Gareth Lewis.

Korn said, “We’re thrilled to have Damian Lewis on History for his first foray into factual television and with the ramping up of intelligence activities on all sides, and renewed tensions between East and West, there can be no better time to explore some of the most iconic spy operations of recent years.”

Patrick Vien, Executive Managing Director, International, A+E Networks added that the company was pleased to be working with “top tier talent” such as Lewis. “Damian Lewis: Spy Wars takes an unparalleled, wide-ranging approach to unravelling the fascinating world of global espionage, with an incredibly ambitious production that aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver premium content for a global audience,” he said.

Alaska’s Chris Fouracre said, “Working with Damian is fantastically exciting for Alaska TV as well as firmly establishing us as producers of really creative docu-drama.”

Creative Director Ian Lamarra added, “This series continues Alaska TV’s track record of bringing the biggest names to unscripted television.”