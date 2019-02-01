The DC universe will continue to expand on the CW, at least for now, according to network president Mark Pedowitz.

During a Q&A with reporters at TCA Thursday, Pedowitz said he doesn’t have a specific number of shows in mind, but “We haven’t hit that saturation point in my mind.”

The CW has renewed all five DC comic-inspired shows for next year and Pedowitz believes there’s still room for more, adding he’s hopeful the Ruby Rose-led Batwoman will get a series order in May.

“Things will age and we want to get the next generation of shows to keep The CW DC universe going for as long as possible,” he said.

Decisions about final seasons of any of The CW’s current lineup — including Arrow — are expected to come around the May upfronts.

Pedowitz also teased that the next Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis of Infinite Earths”, slated for fall 2019 “will be the “biggest and most complicated” yet.

The Flash, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning were among 10 shows the CW announced renewals for Thursday in the 2019-2020 season.