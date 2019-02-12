The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content, have revealed the categories, timeline and submissions guidelines for the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, honoring excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming.

In addition to the critics’ choices, the show will feature two fan-voted awards, and three peer-voted awards, that will be given to those who have made significant contributions to the industry.

The awards show takes place Sunday, June 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Bob Bain and Joey Berlin will serve as Executive Producers.

Categories and submission guidelines follow below:

Categories:

• Best Competition Series

• Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

• Best Structured Series

• Best Unstructured Series

• Best Ongoing Documentary Series

• Best Limited Documentary Series

• Best Short Form Series

• Best Interactive Show

• Best Live Show

• Best Talk Show

• Best Late Night Talk Show

• Best Entertainment News Show

• Best Culinary Show

• Best Game Show

• Best Travel/Adventure Show

• Best Business Show

• Best Animal/Nature Show

• Best Crime/Justice Show

• Best Sports Show

• Best Relationship Show

• Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

• Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

• Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

• Best Show Host

• Male Star of the Year (FAN VOTED)

• Female Star of the Year (FAN VOTED)

Timeline:

• Submissions Open: Monday, March 4, 2019

• Deadline for Early Submission Fee Discount: Sunday, March 17, 2019

• Deadline for Submissions: Sunday, April 14, 2019

• Nominations Announced: Monday, May 6, 2019

• Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards: Sunday, June 2, 2019