The inaugural six-episode season of Creepshow from The Walking Dead executive producer/director Greg Nicotero will feature an adaptation of a Stephen King story, as well as segments from other acclaimed horror writers.

The AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for thriller, suspense and horror has started production in Atlanta, Ga. on the segments, which is its first long-form original TV series. The horror series is based on the 1982 anthology film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.

The series will premiere later this year. The announced segments and writers:

“Silvery Waters of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill ( NOS4A2 )

“House of the Head” by Josh Malerman ( Bird Box )

“The Companion” by Joe Lansdale ( The Bottoms )

“The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman ( The Lesser Dead )

“All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones ( The Hitchhiker )

“Night of the Paw” by John Esposito ( The Walking Dead: Webisodes )

“Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab ( Monster House )

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and Steve created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” said Nicotero. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

In addition to his EP duties, Nicotero will direct some of the series. Other installments will be helmed by David Bruckner, director of the horror film The Ritual; Roxanne Benjamin, director of segments of Southbound and XX; and Rob Schrab, whose numerous TV directing credits include Ghosted and Community.

John Harrison, who was the first assistant director for George Romero on the original Creepshow movie (and who also composed the film’s theme), will be directing a story he co-wrote with Nicotero.

Nicotero’s Oscar and multiple Emmy award-winning company, KNB EFX GROUP Inc., will be handling Creepshow’s creature and make-up effects.

“We’re thrilled to have Greg Nicotero on board to transform Creepshow into a series, featuring stories by giants in the horror field like Stephen King and Joe Hill, as well as a fantastic lineup of writers, directors and special effects wizards,” said Shudder GM Craig Engler. “This a dream series for fans of the original movies and for anyone who wants to experience ‘the most fun you can have being scared.’”

The DNA of the original movie is firmly embedded in the new series: in addition to King and Harrison’s return to the franchise, fans will recall that Joe Hill, King’s son, played comic-book-loving “Billy” in the 1982 film’s wrap-around segments. Nicotero also provided make-up effects on the 1987 follow-up, Creepshow 2, among his earliest screen credits.

Additional stories and directors, as well as key casting, will be announced later this year.

Shudder’s Creepshow will be produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.