UPDATED with confirmation: Awkwafina confirmed via her social media accounts Friday that she is set for Sony’s sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, this after breakout roles in Ocean’s 8 and of course Crazy Rich Asians. She officially joins returning stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. Nick Jonas is also back, along with the original teen stars Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner, and Danny Glover is also aboard.

The film has a December 13 release date. The first pic, which bowed in December 2017, made $943 million at the global box office.

PREVIOUSLY, January 3 AM: Actress-rapper Awkwafina is in final negotiations to join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in the sequel to Sony's 2017 blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which has Jake Kasdan returning as director.

No word on who Awkwafina is playing, though the role is said to be significant. Plot details for the next installment also are being kept under wraps. Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner wrote the script, while Matt Tolmach, Seven Bucks and Kasdan are once again producing the film, slated to hit theaters in December.

Awkwafina, who first gained popularity from her music videos on YouTube, made a splash last year with her performances in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. Up next, she can be seen in The Farewell and Paradise Hills, both of which are premiering at Sundance this month. In addition, Comedy Central recently gave a series order to Awkwafina, an eponymous half-hour scripted comedy she will produce and star in.

Awkwafina is repped by Artists First, UTA and lawyer Isaac Dunham.