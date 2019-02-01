The series finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will have a special concert event immediately following the last show: Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Concert Special!

The music starts on Friday, April 5 at 9 PM ET/PT immediately following the 8 PM airing of the finale. Rachel Bloom and the cast of the series will perform live versions of fan-favorite songs, complete with staging, multimedia visuals, and a live band and orchestra.

“The songwriters of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen, and Adam Schlesinger, have written more than 150 outstanding songs in our four seasons,” said showrunner and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna. “It is an unprecedented contribution to the American songbook. I’m so thrilled we can share those songs with the world in a spontaneous format that really showcases their humor and genius.”

The concert special comes at the end of the fourth and final season, celebrating more than150 original songs that make up the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songbook. The concert will be taped in Los Angeles in March.

From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is executive produced by Aline Brosh McKenna, Rachel Bloom, Marc Webb, Erin Ehrlich, Michael Hitchcock, Sarah Caplan and Jack Dolgen.

The series stars Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Scott Michael Foster, Skylar Astin and Gabrielle Ruiz. Adam Schlesinger (executive music producer) and Steven Gold (music producer) produce the music and the songs that are co-written by Schlesinger, Bloom and Dolgen.