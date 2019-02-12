Crank Yankers is returning to Comedy Central with a 20-episode series order from original creators, Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison. The revival of the half-hour comedy marks Kimmel’s first project for his newly formed production banner Kimmelot.

Jonathan Kimmel will serve as showrunner and executive producer, joined by EPs/creators Kimmel, Carolla and Kellison.

Per Comedy Central, the new Crank Yankers is being updated for a digitally driven audience, in which “the world’s favorite profane puppets will be pranking on phones, social media, e-sport platforms and any venue where trouble can be made.”

The original series aired for four seasons from 2002-2007. It premiered in 2002 on Comedy Central and moved to MTV2 on February 9, 2007, running through March 30, 2007. The original featured actual crank calls made by show regulars and celebrity guests and re-enacted onscreen by puppets for a visual aid to show the viewer what is happening in the call.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make. Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again,” said Jimmy Kimmel. “At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you.”