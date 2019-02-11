National Geographic Global Networks President Courteney Monroe opened the brand’s block of time at TCA addressing what she said was the question she gets asked most often these days.



No, it’s not if/when the remaining episodes of Neil deGrasse Tyson-hosted StarTalk will see the light of day and if Tyson-hosted Cosmos’s March 3 launch had been aborted.

The question she gets asked most often, she said, is what the upcoming Disney transaction will mean for NatGeo.



“I am extremely excited about our future under Disney leadership,” she said, adding that the franchise is “poised for considerable growth” what with Disney touting National Geographic as a key engine for its upcoming Disney+ service plans.

To celebrate the upcoming change of parent companies, she had reprinted for TV critics at TCA a 1963 National Geographic magazine feature on Walt Disney.

Monroe also boasted NatGeo will hit 100M followers on Instagram this week, putting it in company with the “illustrious” Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and others – not bad for a 131 year-old brand, she joked.

During her introductory remarks at TCA. Monroe did not address the pressing question about the fifth season of StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson. It premiered last November 12, but was pulled from the schedule after three weeks when new claims of inappropriate behavior against Tyson triggered an investigation by Nat Geo and Fox, which share Tyson-hosted Cosmos.

Nat Geo is holding the rest of the StarTalk season until the investigation is complete, a network rep previously told Deadline. If that complicated cross-platform probe still is ongoing in March, NatGeo and Fox also are expected to postpone Cosmos’s Season 2 premiere, currently slated for March 3.