Taken star Clive Standen is returning to NBC as a lead opposite Sarah Wayne Callies in Council of Dads, NBC’s drama pilot inspired by Bruce Feiler’s book, from Doubt creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Universal TV.

Written by Rater and Phelan, Council of Dads is the story of Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife, Robin (Callies), assemble a unique group (council) of carefully chosen friends to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges.

Standen plays Anthony Lavelle. One of Scott’s oldest friends, Anthony is a chef and wears his heart on his sleeve. Michele Weaver, J. August Richards and young actor Blue Chapman coo-star.

Rater and Phelan executive produce via their Midwest Livestock Productions with Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Feiler and JBTV’s James Oh serve as producers. Universal TV produces in association with Midwest Livestock and JBTV.

Standen played the lead, Bryan Mills on NBC’s series Taken, a prequel to the Liam Neeson movies, which aired on NBC for two seasons. Prior to that, he starred on the hit History drama series Vikings as Rollo. Standen, originally from Northern Ireland, is repped by CAA, Management 360, Independent Talent Group (in the UK), and Ziffren Brittenham.