Fox has made it official — the second season of science docuseries Cosmos won’t premiere on March 3 as previously announced because of the ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against host Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The network just released listings for March 3-10. In them, Cosmos is replaced by Family Guy repeats in the Sunday 9:30 PM slot on both March 3 and March 10.

Fox

As we reported last week, Fox and National Geographic were expected to postpone the Season 2 premiere, which had been set long before multiple new accusations against the famous astrophysicist/TV personality in late November prompted Fox, Nat Geo and the series producers to launch an investigation. The investigation is still ongoing, and the networks reportedly want it to be completed before making a decision.

“The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” the show’s producers said in a statement to Deadline in November. “The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”

Following the acclaim the 2014 revival of the classic Carl Sagan docuseries received, Fox and National Geographic a year ago ordered a second installment with Tyson returning as host. In addition to Cosmos, Tyson hosts StarTalk, also on Nat Geo, which was pulled off the air after the allegations surfaced and continues to be benched.