EXCLUSIVE: Cosmos fans may have to wait longer for the second season of the science docuseries because of the ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against host Neil deGrasse Tyson.

I hear that Fox and National Geographic will likely postpone the Season 2 premiere, currently slated for March 3. That date was set long before multiple new accusations against the famous astrophysicist/TV personality in late November prompted Fox, Nat Geo and the series producers to launch an investigation. I hear the investigation is ongoing, and the networks want it to be completed before making a decision.

“The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” the show’s producers said in a statement to Deadline in November. “The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”

Following the acclaim the 2014 revival of the classic Carl Sagan docuseries received, Fox and National Geographic ordered a second installment with Tyson returning as host. In addition to Cosmos, Tyson hosts StarTalk, also on Nat Geo, which was pulled off the air after the allegations surfaces and continues to be benched.