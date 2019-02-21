Screen Media has acquired North American rights to Corporate Animals, the horror comedy from Patrick Brice that bowed in January in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival. Demi Moore, Jessica Williams, Karan Soni, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Dan Bakkedahl, Calum Worthy, Nasim Pedrad, Martha Kelly, Jennifer Kim and Ed Helms (and the voice of Britney Spears) topline the film, which is now getting a summer day-and-date theatrical release.

Moore plays Lucy, the egotistical, megalomaniac CEO of Incredible Edible Cutlery, America’s premier provider of edible cutlery. In her infinite wisdom, she leads her staff, including her long-suffering assistants Freddie (Soni) and Jess (Williams), on a corporate team-building spelunking weekend in New Mexico. When disaster strikes, not even their useless guide Brandon (Helms) can save them. Trapped underground by a cave-in, this mismatched and disgruntled group must pull together in order to survive. Sam Bain wrote the script.

Seth Needle, SVP Worldwide Acquisitions at Screen Media, negotiated the deal with ICM Partners and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

Helms and Mike Falbo of Pacific Electric Picture Co. produced with Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment.

“This is a really special movie and Screen Media gets that,” Helms said. “I know we’re in great hands, and I can’t wait for the world to see what the warped minds of Patrick Brice, Sam Bain, and this epic cast have served up.”