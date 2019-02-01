Comedy Central and Jim Jefferies have entered into a first-look deal for content created and/or developed for television and digital media. The deal includes a pick-up of late night series The Jim Jefferies Show for a 20-episode third season.

The deal was announced by Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, EVPs and co-heads of talent and development at Comedy Central.

The Jim Jefferies Show is a weekly, topical, late night series featuring the Australian comedian’s unapologetic, honest and international approach to culture and politics. Jefferies tackles the week’s top stories from behind the desk and travels the globe to far-off locations to provide unique looks at hypocrisy around the world.

“We love Jim’s unfiltered, insightful, hilarious and global comedic perspective on the insane world we’re living in right now,” said a statement from Babineau and Larsen. “We are excited for him to continue to connect with our audience through The Jim Jefferies Show and other future projects that we develop together.”

Jefferies made a tongue-in-cheek statement, noting how he loves “my unfiltered, insightful, hilarious and global comedic perspective on the insane world we’re living in right now. I am excited for me to continue to connect with my audience through The Jim Jefferies Show and other future projects that I develop together.”

The Jim Jefferies Show is expanding its international scope this season, with the late-night host travelling to South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia and South Africa to film more than a dozen segments covering numerous issues. The Jim Jefferies Show will premiere on Tuesday, March 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The Jim Jefferies Show airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT starting on March 19 on Comedy Central and is available to stream the following day exclusively on cc.com and the Comedy Central App.

The Jim Jefferies Show podcast (available across most podcast apps) as Jefferies and co-host Forrest Shaw sit down with guests to discuss news, politics, and all the things he couldn’t, wouldn’t and shouldn’t say on TV.

Jefferies, Scott Zabielski, Jason Reich and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes are the executive producers of The Jim Jefferies Show. Adam Londy and Daniel Wolfberg are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Watch the season three teaser above.