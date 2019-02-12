Comedy Central is developing three new scripted projects — How to be a Couple, an interracial couple comedy from former Broad City writer Naomi Ekperigin, who also stars, and Andy Beckermam; The Chameleon created by and starring The Comedy Jam‘s Matteo Lane, and an untitled comedy from Samantha Irby, based on her successful book of essays, Meaty, along with Inside Amy Schumer head writer Jessi Klein and former Broad City co-creator/star Abbi Jacobson. The projects were announced today as part of Comedy Central’s presentation at TCA.

Co-created and executive produced by Ekperigin and Beckerman, based on their real lives, How To Be A Couple follows an interracial couple in a wild polyamorous affair with their careers. Ekperigin stars, in addition to writing the pilot with Beckerman. Annie Mebane is showrunner and an executive producer. The project was originally developed by CBS TV Studios.

The Chameleon, co-created and written by Lane and Jared Lapidus, is about about an extraordinarily talented, yet chronically broke entertainer, played by Lane, who unwittingly stumbles into a world of covert operations and international espionage, where he’s finally offered his big break … as the government’s most fabulous spy.

Lane and Lapidus executive produce with Ryan Ling of Bird Brain.

Created and written by Irby, the third project, based on her book Meaty, follows 20-something Sam (Irby) as she tries to laugh her way through failed relationships, identity crisis, her sexuality and a recent Crohn’s disease diagnosis, among other challenges.

Irby, Klein and Jacobson executive produce.

Irby is repped by UTA and The Friedrich Agency.