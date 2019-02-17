Fresh off a settlement of his collusion case against the National Football League, Colin Kaepernick wants back into the NFL. And his attorney predicts it may happen.

Mark Geragos, who helmed the Kaepernick case that was confidentially settled for what some estimated could be as much as $60 million to $80 million, told CNN his client “absolutely wants to play.”

“He wants to compete at the highest level,” Geragos said. “This is a competitive young man.”

Geragos reportedly spoke to Kaepernick on Saturday about playing

“I think you’re going to see … within the next two weeks that somebody is going to step up and do the right thing, and you want me to predict who?” Geragos told ESPN. “Besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if [Patriots owner] Bob Kraft makes a move.”

The Panthers signed Kaepernick’s fellow collusion case partner, Eric Reid, to a three-year contract recently after picking him up four games into last season. The Panthers have a liberal owner and may be without resident quarterback Cam Newton, who had shoulder surgery in late January.

The Super Bowl champion Patriots are an unlikely destination for Kaepernick, having Tom Brady at quarterback and a conservative owner.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since declining to pick up his option from the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He has since had a few nibbles, but never signed. He did have a lucrative deal with Nike on an ad campaign, and also reportedly turned down a deal with the upstart Alliance of American Football league.