EXCLUSIVE: A24 has come aboard and greenlighted After Yang, with Colin Farrell set to star in an adaptation of the Alexander Weinstein short story Saying Goodbye to Yang. The film was scripted and will be directed by Kogonada, the South Korea-born writer-director who debuted on the John Cho starrer Columbus. Theresa Park and her Per Capita Productions will produce with Cinereach.

After Yang follows a father and daughter as they try to save the life of their robotic family member.

Farrell next stars in the Tim Burton-directed Dumbo at Disney, this after Widows, Killing of a Sacred Deer and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Farrell is repped by CAA, managers Ilene Feldman and Claudine Farrell, as well as Hansen, Jacobson. Kogonada is with UTA and Gang Tyre.

The film was initiated by Park, via her Per Capita Productions, who teamed with Cinereach last summer to buy the short story and set Kogonada to adapt it. She is also producing with Blossom Films’ Nicole Kidman and Per Saari an adaptation of the Janice Y.K. Lee novel The Expatriates, which Amazon has ordered to series. Park is also teamed with Blossom and Made Up Stories on the Endeavor Content series Roar, based on Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories. Cinereach’s recent films include We the Animals, Sorry to Bother You, Shirkers and Black Mother, and the producer is currently in production on the stop-motion film Marcel The Shell with Shoes On.