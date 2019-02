Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Cold Case Hammarskjöld, the documentary from journalist Mads Brügger that delves into the investigation surrounding the death of UN secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld. The pic just won the World Cinema Documentary Directing Award at the Sundance Film Festival where it had its world premiere. A 2019 release date is in the works. The pic centers on the 1961 plane crash that killed Hammarskjöld, a case that remains unsolved.