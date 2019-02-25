Avengers co-star Cobie Smulders is returning to network television while staying in the world of comic book adaptations as the lead of Stumptown, ABC’s drama pilot from writer Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer and ABC Studios.

Written by Richman, Stumptown is inspired by the graphic novels published by Oni Press. It follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, OR. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own.

Smulders’ Dex is a whip-smart, hard-luck heroine you can’t help but get behind. Once a decorated Military Intelligence officer overseas, Dex is now back home in Portland, Oregon, unable to hold down a steady job, spinning her wheels, running up gambling debts, waiting for trouble to catch up with her — and so it does.

Richman executive produces with Fleischer and Bernad for The District; along Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood. The District’s Elias Gertler brought the book to the company.

How I Met Your Mother alumna Smulders, who starred on the CBS comedy series for its entire nine-season run, had been pursued for pilots this season. In features, she is best known for her role as S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War. She also played Maria Hill in a recurring arc on ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and will next reprise the role in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

ABC

In TV, Smulders most recently starred on the Netflix series Friends From College. She is repped by UTA, Fourward and Cheryl Snow at Gang Tyre.