A Coast Guard officer stationed in Washington, D.C., has been charged with plotting a mass terrorist attack whose intended victims include journalists and prominent Democratic politicians.

At the very top of their detention memo filing with the U.S. District Court in Maryland, prosecutors wrote: “The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

Lt. Christopher Hasson, 49, was arrested last week at his home in Silver Spring, MD. The court documents say authorites found a hit list on his computer that named prominent media personalities including CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Ari Melber along with politicians including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Tim Kaine, Kirsten Gillibrand and Richard Blumenthal; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Maxine Waters; and former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

Authorities also seized at least 15 weapons — rifles, pistols and shotguns — and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from the basement of Hasson’s home. They said he had been stockpiling arms for two years.

In the court filing with the U.S. District Court in Maryland, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said the charges against Hasson are “the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The defendant is a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect government conduct.”

The prosecutor also cited a nearly two-year-old unsent email on the suspect’s computer that said (all sic): “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth. I think a plague would be most successful but how do I acquire the needed/ Spanish flu, botulism, anthrax not sure yet but will find something. Interesting idea the other day. Start with bioilogical attacks followed by an attack on the food supply. …”

Hasson will have a detention hearing at 1 pm ET Thursday. The documents first were reported by Seamus Hughes of The Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

The case comes four m onths after a Florida man was charged with sending mail bombs to prominent Democrats, CNN offices and elsewhere.