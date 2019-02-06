EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first teaser for SXSW Midnighters entry The Girl On The Third Floor starring Phil ‘CM Punk’ Brooks. MMA star turned actor Brooks stars as man who tries to renovate a rundown mansion with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans.

The first movie for fledgling genre production and distributrion outfit Queensbury Pictures was shot in the Chicago suburb of Frankfort, Illinois, in a house that has drawn speculation for being haunted. Also starring are Trieste Dunn (Banshee), Elissa Dowling (We Are Still Here) and newcomer Sarah Brooks.

Travis Stevens, producer of We Are Still Here and Buster’s Mal Heart, makes his writing-directing debut on the film, which he produces with Greg Newman, Giles Edwards and Nicola Goelzhaeuser. VFX technician Dan Martin (Free Fire) created the film’s make-up and creature effects.