Clark Gable III, TV host, sometime actor and grandson of the Hollywood legend who shares his name, died in Dallas today of as-yet-undisclosed causes. He was 30.

Gable’s mother Tracy Yarro Scheff announced his death, posting on Instagram “with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark. He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son.”

Gable, who recently resumed his hosting job on the syndicated TV show Cheaters after a two-year break, was found unresponsive in bed this morning by his fiancee, according to his sister Kayley Gable, who wrote on Facebook, “My brother was found unresponsive this morning by his fiancé and didn’t wake up .. I LOVE YOU CLARKIE I’m so sorry we couldn’t save you my heart is broken and shattered RIP.”

Other messages were left on the official Cheaters Facebook page and show website. On the Facebook page, a message was posted by show creator Bobby Goldstein: “So sad. so so sad. we all loved you clark. rip young man. love, bg.”

And on the Cheaters website, a photo of Gable was posted with the following message: “Clark was one of our own and a great member of the Cheaters family. He will be long remembered as a hard worker and a great family man. He joined us in 2012 and has been a pleasure to work with. We wish his wife and family well.”

Cheaters, based in Dallas, is a syndicated hidden-camera reality show in which charges and suspicions of adultery are investigated.

Clark James Gable was the son of Tracy Yarro and John Clark Gable, the only son of Hollywood’s Gone With The Wind superstar Clark Gable. The youngest Cable went by the name Clark Gable III.

Clark Gable III made headlines in 2011 when he was arrested for aiming a laser pointer, which he’d been given as a Christmas gift, at a police helicopter. He served six days in jail, later apologizing and expressing gratitude to be “able to set an example.”