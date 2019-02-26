Dexter alum James Remar and ER‘s Gloria Reuben have been set to guest star on multiple episodes of City on a Hill, Showtime’s upcoming drama series executive produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jennifer Todd. Production is underway in New York and Boston on the 10-episode series that stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. It will premiere June 16.

Created, written and executive produced by Chuck MacLean and based on an original idea by Affleck, City on a Hill is set in the early 1990s Boston, rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. The fictional account centers on assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who arrives from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

Produced by Showtime, the series also stars Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Sarah Shahi, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman and Jere Shea. Kevin Dunn is also recurring.

Remar, who played Michael C. Hall’s adoptive father on Showtime’s serial killer series Dexter for eight seasons, will recur as Richy Ryan, the father of Frankie (Tucker) and Jimmy (O’Brien) and a small-time bookie. Reuben will recur as Eloise Hastings, a former ’60s radical and the mother of Siobhan (Banks).

McLean executive produces with Tom Fontana (who also serves as showrunner and one of the writers), Affleck, Matt Damon, Todd, Michael Cuesta, James Mangold and Barry Levinson. MacLean wrote the pilot and Cuesta directed. Bacon and Jorge Zamacona serve as co-executive producers.

Remar, whose recent TV credits include Gotham, Black Lightning and The Path, is repped by Lighthouse. Reuben, who has recently had recurring roles on Blindspot and Cloak & Dagger, is repped by Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose.