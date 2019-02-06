Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced today the acquisition of The Works Entertainment, the production company behind The Illusionists stage magic franchise and other variety shows. The transaction marks the third acquisition for Cirque since the 2017 purchase of Blue Man Group and VStar Entertainment Group last year.

The Illusionists recently staged its fourth annual holiday engagement on Broadway.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group purchased The Works Entertainment from owners Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and Kilburn Live. This acquisition, according to Cirque, was financed using a portion of a new US$120 million unsecured credit facility made available by the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

In announcing the acquisition of The Works Entertainment, Cirque du Soleil said the purchase signals a continued expansion from a company solely focused on circus arts to “a live entertainment creator, producer and promoter.” In addition to The Illusionists, The Works Entertainment has developed a live show based on the movie Now You See Me, and the company portfolio includes circus arts shows like Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus, cabaret-style shows and musical theatre productions.