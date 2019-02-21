Former Entourage star Adrian Grenier has been cast as the lead of Syfy pilot Cipher (working title), and Sydney Morton is set as a series regular in the AI drama from Allison Miller (Strange Angel) and Universal Content Productions. Rough House Pictures (Halloween) is executive producing.

Written by Miller, in Cipher, following the recent death of his mother, 13-year-old video game junkie Asa’s (Gabriel Bateman) life changes yet again when his brain is implanted with one-of-a-kind computer technology, and the boy and his father John (Grenier) unwittingly find themselves at the center of the next great war – over artificial intelligence.

Grenier’s John returns to his hometown of Austin to raise his only child, Asa. When he learns that Asa’s life is in danger, John is forced to step up and protect his son.

Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Morton will portray Bridgette, an NSA operative who knows more about the source of the tech inside Asa than she lets on.

Previously announced Kyla-Drew Simmons co-stars.

Miller will executive produce via her overall deal with UCP. David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Jody Hill and Brandon James will executive produce for Rough House Pictures. Peter Hoar, who helmed the pilot episode of UCP’s The Umbrella Academy for Netflix, will direct.

Best known for his starring role as Vince Chase on Entourage, Grenier most recently appeared in the political thriller Affairs of State and produces the upcoming documentary Youth Unstoppable, which will follow the youth environmental movement. He also recently starred in indie feature Trash Fire and Marauders, alongside Bruce Willis and Christopher Meloni. Grenier is repped by Domain Talent and Framework Entertainment.

Morton was recently seen in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It. Other credits include Younger, NBC’s The Sound of Music Live, The Intern, Service To Man, and the short film Love, New York. She’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and 44 West Entertainment.