The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has responded to the Feb. 13 explanation letter from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on the Oscars broadcast plans, terming it “”unsatisfying and oddly inaccurate.”

The Cinematographers are among the categories whose awards are being truncated to fit into a three-hour Oscars broadcast on ABC Feb. 24. That decision by the Academy has drawn widespread protest from its members in all branches of the Academy upon its revelation.

Today, UTA also chimed in on social media, airing its concerns about the broadcast plans, joining a long list of outrage that includes prominent actors, directors, editors, writers and more.

The current plan calls for four categories of Academy Awards to be presented during commercial breaks in the Feb. 24 broadcast, including Best Cinematography, a step that many view as insulting and denigrating. Live Action Short, Film Editing, and Make-up and Hairstyling are also tabbed for breaks, but each category’s nominees will be aired, along with the winner’s speech. The Academy will also be live streaming during those commercial breaks so the viewing audience can also watch live online along with those in the Dolby Theatre.

Today’s Cinematographers response letter took issue with the explanations being handed out. Its main point: “The act of handing out certain awards during commercial breaks and then, at your discretion, airing this content, is most certainly depicting these categories in a lesser light than those being honored live in the spotlight on the main stage.”

Today’s letter also took issue with the Academy contention that “misinformation” and “inaccurate reporting” was to blame. “Our protest letter of Feb. 13 was created by a small group of ASC members directly referencing a copy of President Bailey’s Feb. 11 letter, as well as the AMPAS Mission Statement. There was simply no room for misinterpretation, misrepresentation or inaccuracy. And the media has reported well on this issue and should be commended for airing both sides equally.”

The letter went on to claim that “almost no one” from the Cinematography branch knew about the plans, “nor were any of the members at large consulted or allowed to weigh in (vote) in advance of the decision.”

A growing number of “Cinematographers, Directors, Editors, Producers, Actors and those representing every other filmmaking discipline have added their names as signatories” to the protest letter. And this growing list is now being continuously updated on the ASC website with the names of new supporters. I urge you to view it, often.”

The letter concluded with a call to change the decision because “we are the people you represent. We are Academy members, we are filmmakers — the ones who conceive, create, present, and earn our living in the film industry and support the Academy.”

The UTA agency also issued a statement via its social media today on the decision.