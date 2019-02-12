Karol Urban has been elected president of the Cinema Audio Society, succeeding Mark Ulano, who has been termed out after four years. Urban, a veteran re-recording mixer, is only the second female president in the organization’s 55-year history, and the first since 2002.

The CAS, whose membership is 95% male, was founded in 1964 to advance the specialized field of cinematic sound recording and to achieve recognition for its members.

“I am so incredibly honored to have garnered the confidence of our esteemed members,” Urban said. “After years of serving under different presidents and managing the content for the CAS Quarterly, I have learned so much about the achievements, interests, talents and concerns of our membership. I am excited to be given this new platform to celebrate the achievements and herald new opportunities to serve this incredibly dynamic and talented community.”

Urban joined CAS in 2008 and began contributing articles for the CAS quarterly magazine. In 2014, she became the co-editor and was elected to the board of directors. Her recent credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Boomerang, Station 19 and Single Parents.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me as I pass the leadership of the CAS after terming out from four years of serving as the president of the CAS,” said Ulano, who won an Oscar for Best Sound for his work on Titanic. “I am thrilled to pass the gavel to Karol Urban as the incoming president.”

Steve Venezia will be the CAS’ new treasurer, succeeding Peter Damski, who opted not to run for re-election. The new Executive Committee will include Urban and Venezia, as well as vice president Phillip W. Palmer and secretary David J. Bondelevitch, who were not up for election.

Incumbent board members (production) who were re-elected include Peter J. Devlin, Lee Orloff and Jeffrey W. Wexler. They will be joined by newly elected board members Amanda Beggs and Mary H. Ellis. Incumbent board members (post-production) who were re-elected are Bob Bronow and Mathew Waters, who will be joined by newly elected board members Onnalee Blank and Mike Minkler.

The new board will be installed at the 55th annual CAS Awards on Saturday.