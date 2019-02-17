20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody won the top film honor at the 55th annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing. The Queen biopic is also up for the same honor at the Oscars a week from tomorrow. Last year, the society tapped Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk for the top film honor, and it went on to win the Oscar.

The winning Rhapsody team included production mixer – John Casali and re-recording mixers Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and Niv Adiri, CAS. The sound team topped competition Saturday night from fellow Oscar nominees A Star Is Born, Black Panther and First Man along with A Quiet Place.

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mozart in the Jungle took the one-hour and half-hour TV honors in the ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Other winners included CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and the Oscar-nominated Free Solo in documentary and Fox Searchlight’s Isle of Dogs in animation.

During the ceremony the CAS’ highest honor, the CAS Career Achievement Award, was presented to Oscar-winning production sound mixer Lee Orloff, known for such films as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Abyss, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Patriot, among others. Steven Spielberg was honored with this year’s CAS Filmmaker Award.

Here is the full list of winners:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Bohemian Rhapsody

Production Mixer – John Casali

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Niv Adiri, CAS

MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Isle of Dogs

Original Dialogue Mixer – Darrin Moore

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio

Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Lemmer

Scoring Mixer – Xavier Forcioli

Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes

Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS

MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY

Free Solo

Production Mixer – Jim Hurst

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ric Schnupp

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – Joana Niza Braga

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy

Production Mixer – Mathew Price, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ron Bochar, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – Steven Visscher

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

Mozart in the Jungle: Domo Arigato

Production Mixer – Ryotaro Harada

Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’Addario

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jacobson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer – Gary DeLeone

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue

Production Mixer – John Bauman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz, CAS

Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)

Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS

Carpool Karaoke: Primetime Special 2018

Production Mixer – William B. Kaplan, CAS

Production Mixer – Scott Smolev

Production Mixer – Tim Murphy

Foldback Mixer – Chris Maddalone

Scoring Mixer – Otto Svoboda

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Dan Dugan Sound Design: Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION

iZotope, Inc.: RX 7

CAS STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Anna Wozniewicz

Chapman University – Orange, CA