20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody won the top film honor at the 55th annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing. The Queen biopic is also up for the same honor at the Oscars a week from tomorrow. Last year, the society tapped Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk for the top film honor, and it went on to win the Oscar.
The winning Rhapsody team included production mixer – John Casali and re-recording mixers Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and Niv Adiri, CAS. The sound team topped competition Saturday night from fellow Oscar nominees A Star Is Born, Black Panther and First Man along with A Quiet Place.
Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mozart in the Jungle took the one-hour and half-hour TV honors in the ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Other winners included CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and the Oscar-nominated Free Solo in documentary and Fox Searchlight’s Isle of Dogs in animation.
During the ceremony the CAS’ highest honor, the CAS Career Achievement Award, was presented to Oscar-winning production sound mixer Lee Orloff, known for such films as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Abyss, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Patriot, among others. Steven Spielberg was honored with this year’s CAS Filmmaker Award.
Here is the full list of winners:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Bohemian Rhapsody
Production Mixer – John Casali
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Niv Adiri, CAS
MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Isle of Dogs
Original Dialogue Mixer – Darrin Moore
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio
Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Lemmer
Scoring Mixer – Xavier Forcioli
Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS
MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY
Free Solo
Production Mixer – Jim Hurst
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ric Schnupp
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – Joana Niza Braga
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy
Production Mixer – Mathew Price, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ron Bochar, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – Steven Visscher
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
Mozart in the Jungle: Domo Arigato
Production Mixer – Ryotaro Harada
Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’Addario
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jacobson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer – Gary DeLeone
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue
Production Mixer – John Bauman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz, CAS
Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)
Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS
Carpool Karaoke: Primetime Special 2018
Production Mixer – William B. Kaplan, CAS
Production Mixer – Scott Smolev
Production Mixer – Tim Murphy
Foldback Mixer – Chris Maddalone
Scoring Mixer – Otto Svoboda
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Dan Dugan Sound Design: Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION
iZotope, Inc.: RX 7
CAS STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Anna Wozniewicz
Chapman University – Orange, CA