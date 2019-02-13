EXCLUSIVE: Actress and singer Christina Milian and Australian actor Adam Demos have been tapped to star in Falling Inn Love, the Netflix movie which is being directed by Cruel Intentions and The Sweetest Thing helmer Roger Kumble. Filming is slated to commence this month in New Zealand.

Written Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, the Mar Vista Entertainment film follows city girl Gabriela (Milian) who spontaneously enters a “Win An Inn” contest and winds up with a money pit (albeit in a picturesque New Zealand town). With her only option being to fix & flip it, Gabriela reluctantly teams with the gorgeous local contractor (Demos) and soon grows to appreciate the community and a true partnership – in both work and love.

Robyn Snyder and Mel Turner are producing the pic, with Fernando Szew and Hannah Pillemer serving as executive producers.

Milian starred in the short-lived Fox series Grandfathered and can soon be seen as part of the main cast in the second season of Sony Crackle’s The Oath, debuting February 21. She’s repped by Link Entertainment, Milian Management, WME, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

Demos, repped by Untitled and Innovative, joined Lifetime’s Peabody award-winning series Unreal as a series regular in its third season and can be seen in the fourth and final season of the show, available on Hulu.

Kumble is repped by UTA and Slone Offer.