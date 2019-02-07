Chris and Paul Weitz’s production company, Depth of Field, has closed a two-year first-look deal with Paramount Television for TV and digital series. The deal went into effect on February 1.

The company’s Andrew Miano, who oversees film, will also shepherd TV projects under the pact. Dan Balgoyen will serve as head of the East Coast office and Britta Rowings will also work in television.

Depth of Field was founded following the Weitz Brothers’ successful directorial debut, American Pie. They then co-directed and co-wrote the hit film About A Boy, for which they earned an Academy Award nomination. In TV, the two co-created and executive together the 2001 series Off Centre.

Depth of Field most recently produced the breakout movie The Farewell, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Written and directed by Lulu Wang, the film stars Awkwafina with distribution by A24. Depth of Field also is producing Disney’s live adaptation of Pinocchio based on a screenplay penned by Chris.

The Weitz brothers also have built up individual careers.

Paul Weitz served as a co-creator, director and showrunner of Golden Globe-winning series Mozart In the The Jungle, which aired for four seasons on Amazon. He wrote and directed the comedy-drama Grandma and is next set to direct Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart, a big-screen adaptation of Matt Logelin bestseller Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love. He also is executive producing the ABC pilot Heart of Life.

Chris Weitz wrote Cinderella and Star Wars: Rogue One for Disney, directed and produced the Oscar-nominated film A Better Life and most recently directed Operation Finale starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

“I’ve been a long-time admirer of The Weitz Bros’ work both together and separately,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television. “I think our tastes and aspirations will match up beautifully and we look forward to working closely with Paul, Chris and Andrew Miano.”

Added Miano, “We’ve known and admired Nicole for a long time. When we sat down with her and the team, we got very excited by their plans for moving Paramount TV forward.”

The Weitz brothers are repped by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes.