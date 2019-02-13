EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt is negotiating to star in Ghost Draft, the working title for a grounded live-action science fiction film with tentpole potential that will be helmed by The Lego Batman Movie helmer Chris McKay. Skydance Media is producing and financing the project.

The film has been in development at Skydance for several years, when a deal was made with its writer, Zach Dean. The logline: A husband and father is drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past.

Sources said it is moving on a fast track, and will begin production this summer, making it the next star vehicle for Pratt, who is between franchise turns with Guardians of the Galaxy being re-tooled after the exit of James Gunn, and another Jurassic World in development.

Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are the original producers on the pic and Skydance’s Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Matt Grimm are shepherding this. Skydance has wrapped 6 Underground, the Michael Bay-directed Ryan Reynolds-starrer which is Netflix’s biggest budget commitment on a feature.

Both Pratt and McKay are repped by UTA and Rise Management. Dean is repped by Lit Entertainment Group.