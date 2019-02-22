Writer-producer Chris Levinson has signed a two-year overall deal with Paramount Television to develop and write series projects for the studio, which is being run by Nicole Clemens.

Levinson started her career writing for Party of Five and has worked on numerous shows, including a stint as co-executive producer on FX drama Tyrant during Clemens’ tenure as EVP Series Development there.

“I first had the pleasure of working with Chris when I was the network executive on Tyrant, and subsequently had the great fortune to develop with her as a producer,” said Clemens, who was named president of Paramount Television last fall after a stint as a producer at Anonymous Content. “She is a supremely talented story teller and I’m thrilled to team up with her again and have her in the family.”

Levinson’s series credits also include Law & Order, the original Charmed, Touch and Those Who Kill. She has written multiple projects that have gone to pilot at the broadcast networks, including the 2016 Urban Cowboy at Fox, which 20th TV co-produced with Paramount TV.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Nicole as a network executive and as a producer,” Levinson said. She has excellent taste, never settles, and pushes me to do what I do better. She’s putting together a fantastic team and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with them.”

Levinson is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.