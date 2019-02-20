Chris Hemsworth has been set to play Hulk Hogan in a movie in the works at Netflix with Todd Phillips directing. John Pollino will write the script with Scott Silver, the latter of whom teamed on Warner Bros’ upcoming The Joker. The biopic is said to center on the rise of Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, and his “Hulkamania” both in wrestling and as a pop culture icon. Hogan’s life rights were acquired in the deal, Deadline has learned, with Bollea aboard as a consultant and executive producer. THR had this news first today.
Chris Hemsworth To Star In Hulk Hogan Movie
by Patrick Hipes
