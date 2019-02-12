EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is negotiating with Chris Evans to star for director Antoine Fuqua in Infinite, an adaptation of the D. Eric Maikranz novel The Reincarnationist Papers. The film is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Par-based Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. Rafi Crohn is exec producer.

The novel revolves around Evan Michaels, a man who was haunted by memories of two past lives and stumbles upon a centuries-old secret society of similar individuals who make up the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives and whose members have been agents of change throughout history. He seeks to join their ranks.

Parallax Publishing

Evans reprises Captain America one last time in Avengers: Endgame, the sequel that Disney/Marvel releases April 26, and he stars with Daniel Craig and an ensemble cast in the Rian Johnson-directed whodunit Knives Out, the FilmNation pic that Lionsgate releases November 27. Infinite is fresh IP and certainly has franchise potential.

Fuqua followed Equalizer 2 by directing the Suge Knight docu American Dream/American Knightmare for Showtime, and What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali for HBO.

The project is fast tracked and written by John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr. Hancock has done the most recent revisions.

Evans and Fuqua are repped by CAA as is Hancock. Evans is managed by 3 Arts. Shorr is repped by UTA and Bellevue Productions.