EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has closed a deal for an untitled action thriller script by Chris Borrelli that Simon Crane is negotiating to direct. Plot specifics are under wraps.

Borrelli has seven spec sales and five produced movies under his belt, including exorcism horror film The Vatican Tapes, the Eliza Dushku-starrer Eloise and the upcoming 100 Bullets at New Line.

Crane has been second unit director on big films that include Rogue: A Star Wars Story, Jason Bourne and Maleficent. Chris Cowles (Chappaquiddick, Blockers) is in negotiations to produce.

Borrelli is represented by Verve, Alldayeveryday and McKuin Frankel Whitehead; Crane is WME, Media Talent Group and Lichter Grossman.