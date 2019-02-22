EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has closed a deal for an untitled action thriller script by Chris Borrelli that Simon Crane is negotiating to direct. Plot specifics are under wraps.

Related
Producer-Manager Chris Cowles Joins Alldayeveryday

Borrelli has seven spec sales and five produced movies under his belt, including exorcism horror film The Vatican Tapes, the Eliza Dushku-starrer Eloise and the upcoming 100 Bullets at New Line.

Crane has been second unit director on big films that include Rogue: A Star Wars Story, Jason Bourne and Maleficent. Chris Cowles (Chappaquiddick, Blockers) is in negotiations to produce.

Borrelli is represented by Verve, Alldayeveryday and McKuin Frankel Whitehead; Crane is WME, Media Talent Group and Lichter Grossman.