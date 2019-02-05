China rang in the Year of the Pig with a new single-day box office record on Tuesday, led by comedy Crazy Alien, the third in a trilogy from director Ning Hao — and featuring Matthew Morrison in the cast. With an estimated RMB 413M ($61.2M), Crazy Alien topped a host of new entries at Middle Kingdom turnstiles. For all pics combined, today’s box office totaled an estimated RMB 1.46B ($216M), per Deadline sources, beating last year’s one-day milestone.

The bulk of receipts came from Crazy Alien, racing comedy Pegasus, Stephen Chow’s The New King Of Comedy and the big-budget sci-fi epic The Wandering Earth. Day 1 figures can be misleading, however, and those Top 4 films are likely to jockey with each other over the coming holiday frame. Each of the Top 5 movies, which also includes Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past, will increase showtimes tomorrow, led by Crazy Alien and The Wandering Earth (which has the best online sentiment so far of all titles released today).

Crazy Alien follows Ning’s Crazy Stone (2006) and Crazy Racer (2009), as well as his more recent hit Breakup Buddies. The story centered on brothers who hope to make a fortune from the unexpected arrival of an alien visitor has an 8.6 rating on Maoyan and a 6.7 on Douban. The director’s frequent collaborator Huang Bo stars with Teng Shen.

CMC/Clover

Teng is also in the No. 2 film today, Pegasus, which made RMB 320M ($47.4M). Directed by multi-hyphenate Han Han (Duckweed), the comedy follows a former race car champion who decides to return to the track, but he has no money, no car, no teammates and a license that has to be renewed. That one is faring a bit better with audiences and critics at a 9 on Maoyan and 7.2 on Douban.

In at No. 3 today, The Mermaid director Chow’s The New King Of Comedy grossed RMB 271 ($40.2M) with online sentiment at an 8.5 on Maoyan, but a 6.2 on Douban. Details of the sequel to 1999’s aspiring actors story King Of Comedy have been kept close to the vest ahead of the holiday, although anticipation has been high for a return to veteran Chow’s early roots.

Beijing Culture

The biggest budget title of the week, the $50M The Wandering Earth, also has the biggest scores from aggregators. On Maoyan, the sci-fi epic is at 9.4 and on Douban it’s got an 8.4. As we reported yesterday, the film from director Frant Gwo (aka Guo Fan) set a new midnights record for a China title on Monday. Today, the movie grossed RMB 191 ($28.3M) in 4th place. With the previews included, the estimated box office so far is RMB 204.5/$30.3M.

Billed as China’s first sci-fi blockbuster, The Wandering Earth is adapted from a short story by The Three Body Problem’s Liu Cixin and stars Wolf Warrior’s Wu Jing. Set in the near future against the backdrop of the imminent destruction of the sun, a project is hatched to move Earth’s residents to a remote star system and save the human race. The movie hails from Beijing Culture (Wolf Warrior, Dying To Survive, A Cool Fish) and is also out this weekend in about 600 Imax China theaters. It releases in North America on Friday.

eone/alibaba

At No. 5 is the animated Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past (RMB 74.5M/$11M), followed by Jackie Chan-starrer The Knight Of Shadows (RMB 67.5M/$10M), animated/live-action hybrid Peppa Pig Celebrates Chinese New Year (RMB 58.4M/$8.7M) and Hong Kong thriller Integrity (RMB 57M/$8.5M). Despite a sensational viral campaign, Peppa is coming in low online with just a 4.9 Douban score.