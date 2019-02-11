In something of an upset, This is America by Childish Gambino won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year, marking Donald Glover’s third award on the evening. The award goes to Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, the songwriters, the win no doubt powered by its accompanying groundbreaking video.

Neither was present to accept the award. Song of the Year is a songwriter’s award. A song (singles or tracks) is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year.

Glover’s dissonant song of commentary about the socio-ecnmc status of black me was made especially controversial bs jarring art-house video which includes moments of abrupt violence. Glover himself has a federal heritage — he was born in the Reagan years at Edwards Air Force Base in 1983.

Glover is a multi-threat talent with comedy and acting pursuits. His screen credits include Solo: A Star Wars Story, Atlanta and NBC’s Community.

It’s the 60th anniversary of song of the year category, which recognizes songwriting.(as opposed to record of the year, which honors the best overall recording). This year’s field of eight nominees made the competition the most crowded one in the prestigious category’s history.

Other nominees:

• “All The Stars”

Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Track from: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By

• “Boo’d Up”

Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Track from: Ready

• “God’s Plan”

Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

• “In My Blood”

Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

Track from: Shawn Mendes

• “The Joke”

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Track from: By The Way, I Forgive You

• “The Middle”

Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

• “Shallow”

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

• “This Is America”

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)