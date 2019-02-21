Fox’s The Masked Singer (2.6, 8.224M) continues to own Wednesday in the demo while clocking its second highest rating to date, trailing only its premiere.

CBS’s Season 38 Survivor launch, aka Survivor: Edge of Extinction (1.6, 7.756M) ticked down 1/10th in the demo compared to its previous two debuts, though that makes it the lowest rated Survivor premiere to date.

CBS’s third Wednesday telecast of World’s Best (0.7, 3.749M) stumbled in its move from 8 PM to the 9-11 PM timeslot. In the demo the competition series tumbled 2/10th; in overall audience it fumbled 2.1M viewers.

NBC dominated Wednesday in total viewers with its three Chicago dramas taking the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 spots.

In a crossover with its Chicago Fire (1.3, 9.038M) lead-in, 10 PM’s Chicago P.D. (1.4, 9.087M) topped the night in total viewers, besting CBS and ABC competition combined, while matching its best demo rating in nearly two years.

Chicago Med won the 8 PM hour, outstripping Survivor’s new season launch by 1.3M viewers.

And Chicago Fire took 9 PM In total viewers, besting Fox’s Masked Singer by 10% in total viewers with its biggest crowd since December of 2015.

On ABC, Modern Family’s return (1.1, 4.416M) hit a demo series low, while its freshmen lead-in and lead-out, Schooled (0.9, 3.813M) and Single Parents (0.7, 2.723M) inched up. In its winter finale, ABC’s Match Game (0.5, 2.031M) held firm.

NBC’s Raleigh station and CBS’s in Greensboro preempted network programing for ACC basketball.

Fox (1.9, 5.896M) topped the night in the demo on the strength of its singing competition series and an inched-up 24 Hours to Hell and Back (1.1, 3.568M) at 8 PM.

NBC (1.3, 9.067M) took the night in total viewers.

CBS (1.0, 5.085M) placed third in both metrics, followed by ABC (0.8, 3.334M) and CW (0.2, 606K), which offered viewers repeats of Riverdale (0.2, 730K) and All American (0.1, 483K)