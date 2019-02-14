Nicki Micheaux (Good Trouble) has booked a key recurring role on NBC’s Chicago P.D.

Micheaux will play Jasmine Price, the composed, bright, hopeful, impressive daughter of Ray Price (Wendell Pierce). A rising political star on the wings of her successful father.

Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos.

The series is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney and Eriq La Salle.

Chicago P.D. is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

Micheaux can currently be seen as Sandra Thompson on The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble on CBS. She’s also known for her role as Jennifer Sutton on Lincoln Heights and feature Lowlife. Micheaux is repped by Singular Talent and Charlton Blackburne Management.