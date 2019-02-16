Alexis Louder (Harriet) has booked a key recurring role on NBC’s Chicago P.D.

Louder will play Jasmine Price, the composed, bright, hopeful, impressive daughter of Ray Price (Wendell Pierce). A rising political star on the wings of her successful father.

Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos.

The series is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney and Eriq La Salle.

Chicago P.D. is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

Louder is known best for her roles in Harriet, The Watchmen, Star and The Originals. She is repped by Haven Entertainment and Houghton Talent.