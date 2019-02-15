“It’s Pretty Woman, except she’s Richard Gere and you’re Julia Roberts,” O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s best friend character tells Seth Rogen’s Fred Flarsky on his romance prospects with Charlize Theron’s presidential candidate in Lionsgate/Summit’s Long Shot.

The screwball comedy, directed by Jonathan Levine and written by Liz Hannah and Dan Sterling follows shlub reporter Flarsky as he becomes reacquainted with his first crush, Charlotte Field, who as the Secretary of State is now being groomed to run for President. She taps Flarsky to write her speeches, but they get serious. Outside of Crazy Rich Asians, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a romantic comedy on screen.

Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures produces. Theron also produces alongside Good Universe.

Long Shot makes its world premiere on March 9 in Austin, Texas and opens nationwide on May 3.