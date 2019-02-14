EXCLUSIVE: How I Met Your Mother star Charlene Amoia is the latest actress to join Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Amoia, who played Wendy the Waitress in the long-running CBS comedy, will play Maria Bertinelli, the mother of Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s vigilante the Huntress Helena Bertinelli and the wife of mafia syndicate gangster Franco Bertinelli.

In How I Met Your Mother, although Amoia wasn’t one of the main five stars, she was a regular between 2005 and 2011, working at the bar, which was the main set for the show. While she didn’t turn out be Ted’s future wife, she did have sex with Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney behind the bar and made out with Ted’s dad, played by Alfred Mosby.

Amoia has previously guest-starred in DC’s The CW drama The Flash, American Horror Story and in appeared in Will Smith feature Seven Pounds. She is repped by Metropolitan.

The R-rated romp through Gotham City will also star Ewan McGegor as Black Mask, Jurnee Smollet-Bell as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Directed by Cathy Yan from Christina Hodson’s screenplay, Sue Kroll is producing Birds of Prey through her Kroll & Co. label with Margot Robbie and Bryan Unkeless.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released ny Warner Bros on Feb. 7, 2020.