EXCLUSIVE: Sources have informed Deadline that Channing Tatum, his production company Free Association and its principals Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan are signing with CAA for representation in all areas. Writer-producer-director Carolin has also signed with CAA individually.

The move comes after Tatum in January parted ways with his longtime reps at UTA and Management 360.

CAA

Tatum counts close to $4.5 billion at the global box office from such notable pics as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the 21 Jump Street series, the Magic Mike franchise, Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and Hail, Caesar!

As a producer, Tatum has also been behind the 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike series. He’s also been a frequent collaborator with Steven Soderbergh most recently with Logan Lucky. The Magic Mike brand has expanded to include the Magic Mike Live shows in Las Vegas and London and the recently announced Magic Mike Broadway, all of which Tatum and Free Association produce.

Tatum continues to be repped Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller and Relevant PR.