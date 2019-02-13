Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo and Jean Reno will star in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, a movie about Vietnam veterans who return to the jungle to find their lost innocence. The drama will serve as the next film for Lee, whose BlacKkKlansman is nominated for six Oscars including Best Director and Best Picture.

Lee penned the script with his BlacKkKlansman co-scribe Kevin Willmott based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson & Paul DeMeo and rewrite by Matthew Billingsly. The film will be produced by Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin, Jon Kilik and Lee.

The film is about a group of vets who attempt to put their broken selves back together in a story about the redemption of one’s soul.

Boseman is also in the Oscar conversation this year, starring in fellow Best Picture nominee Black Panther. He’s up next in STX’s action thriller 17 Bridges which hits theaters July 12.

Variety broke the casting news first today.