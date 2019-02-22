Refresh for latest…: France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma is handing out its César Awards tonight in Paris. Nominations for the local equivalent of the Oscars are led by Xavier Legrand’s feature debut Jusqu’à La Garde (Custody) and Gilles Lellouche’s Le Grand Bain (Sink Or Swim) with 10 mentions each. They are followed by Jacques Audiard’s English-language western, The Sisters Brothers, a film from the former Cannes Palme d’Or winner that debuted at Venice, and Pierre Salvadori’s En Liberté! (The Trouble With You).

French box office was essentially flat in 2018, and this year’s awards nominees have not massively traveled. Maybe that’s why producers of this show, which is currently airing live on Canal Plus locally, have taken a page out of the Oscars song book — host Kad Merad just covered Queen’s “We Are The Champions” for his intro.

Kristin Scott Thomas is the President of the ceremony tonight at Paris’ Salle Pleyel, and reminded of the importance of the long history of French cinema, particularly in its welcoming of outsiders. “You can be proud of your productions, and the opening of the industry for people who are not French. You allowed me to become an actress. I am far from being the only one,” she said, before adding, “Even with Brexit I will continue.”

Her former co-starn Robert Redford, will be receiving an honorary award later tonight. In the meantime, follow along for the updated list of winners below.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer; Les Chatouilles

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

Shéhérazade; dir: Jean-Bernard Marlin

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ni Juge, Ni Soumise; dirs: Jean Libon, Yves Hinant

BEST SOUND

Brigitte Taillandier, Valérie De Loof, Cyril Holtz; The Sisters Brothers

BEST EDITING

Yorgos Lamprinos, Jusqu’à La Garde

BEST NEWCOMER (MALE)

Dylan Robert, Shérérazade

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Benoît Debie, The Sisters Brothers

BEST NEWCOMER (FEMALE)

Kenza FortasS, Shérérazade