The Costume Designers Guild handed out trophies for the 21st annual CDG Awards Tuesday night with Black Panther‘s Ruth E. Carter and Crazy Rich Asians’ Mary E. Vogt among the honorees.

Hosted by Kate Walsh, the ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and celebrated excellence in costume design, honoring film and TV in three categories: contemporary, period and sci-fi/fantasy. The CDG also honored Ruth E. Carter, Glenn Close, Betty Pecha Madden and Ryan Murphy with special awards.

Other winners of the evening included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Donna Zakowska, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story‘s Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach and three-time Oscar winner Sandy Powell for The Favourite

Will the CDG Awards be a deciding factor of who wins the Best Costume Design come Feb. 24? Considering the CDG winners from the last two years haven’t exactly lined up with the Oscar winner, the trophy is up for grabs. While you ruminate on that, read the full list of CDG Award winners below.

Excellence in Period Film

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Crazy Rich Asians, Mary E. Vogt

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter

Excellence in Short Form Design

Childish Gambino: “This is America”, music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zaldy Goco

Excellence in Period Television

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Contemporary Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Westworld, Sharen Davis

Career Achievement Award

Ruth E. Carter

Spotlight Award

Glenn Close

Distinguished Service Award

Betty Pecha Madden

Distinguished Collaborator Award

Ryan Murphy