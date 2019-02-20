The Costume Designers Guild handed out trophies for the 21st annual CDG Awards Tuesday night with Black Panther‘s Ruth E. Carter and Crazy Rich Asians’ Mary E. Vogt among the honorees.
Hosted by Kate Walsh, the ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and celebrated excellence in costume design, honoring film and TV in three categories: contemporary, period and sci-fi/fantasy. The CDG also honored Ruth E. Carter, Glenn Close, Betty Pecha Madden and Ryan Murphy with special awards.
Other winners of the evening included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Donna Zakowska, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story‘s Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach and three-time Oscar winner Sandy Powell for The Favourite
Will the CDG Awards be a deciding factor of who wins the Best Costume Design come Feb. 24? Considering the CDG winners from the last two years haven’t exactly lined up with the Oscar winner, the trophy is up for grabs. While you ruminate on that, read the full list of CDG Award winners below.
Excellence in Period Film
The Favourite, Sandy Powell
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Crazy Rich Asians, Mary E. Vogt
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter
Excellence in Short Form Design
Childish Gambino: “This is America”, music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zaldy Goco
Excellence in Period Television
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Donna Zakowska
Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Westworld, Sharen Davis
Career Achievement Award
Ruth E. Carter
Spotlight Award
Glenn Close
Distinguished Service Award
Betty Pecha Madden
Distinguished Collaborator Award
Ryan Murphy