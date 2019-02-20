Put on your fanciest gown and straighten that tie on your tux because tonight the Costume Designers Guild will present the 21st annual CDG Awards. Hosted by 13 Reasons Why actress and Grey’s Anatomy alum Kate Walsh, the award ceremony celebrates — you guessed it — excellence in costume design. Diane Haithman will be on the ground at the Beverly Hilton for the event while Dino-Ray Ramos will be lending an assist with the live blog. Stay tuned here for live updates from the ceremony.

The top film and TV noms are split into three categories — contemporary, period and sci-fi/fantasy (read the full list of nominees here). The CDGA will also honor Ruth Carter with the Career Achievement Award (she is also nominated for her work on Black Panther) They will also honor Glenn Close with the Spotlight Award, Betty Pecha Madden with the Distinguished Service Award and Ryan Murphy with the Distinguished Collaborator Award.

The CDGA has served as a predictor for the winner of Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards, but for the past two years…not so much. Last year, The Shape of Water‘s Luis Sequeira won the CDG trophy, but Phantom Thread’s Mark Bridges ended up nabbing the Oscar. In 2017, Colleen Atwood won the Oscar for her work on the Potterverse pic Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, but didn’t show up on the winners list at the CDG Awards. Jenny Beavan scored a CDG trophy and an Oscar for her work on George Miller’s post-apocalyptic punk rock dustbowl action pic Mad Max: Fury Road in 2016

We’ll see how this year pans out when it comes to the best in costume design. Follow along below as we post the winners live along with quotes from the acceptance speeches.