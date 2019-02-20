Put on your fanciest gown and straighten that tie on your tux because tonight the Costume Designers Guild will present the 21st annual CDG Awards. Hosted by 13 Reasons Why actress and Grey’s Anatomy alum Kate Walsh, the award ceremony celebrates — you guessed it — excellence in costume design. Diane Haithman will be on the ground at the Beverly Hilton for the event while Dino-Ray Ramos will be lending an assist with the live blog. Stay tuned here for live updates from the ceremony.
The top film and TV noms are split into three categories — contemporary, period and sci-fi/fantasy (read the full list of nominees here). The CDGA will also honor Ruth Carter with the Career Achievement Award (she is also nominated for her work on Black Panther) They will also honor Glenn Close with the Spotlight Award, Betty Pecha Madden with the Distinguished Service Award and Ryan Murphy with the Distinguished Collaborator Award.
The CDGA has served as a predictor for the winner of Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards, but for the past two years…not so much. Last year, The Shape of Water‘s Luis Sequeira won the CDG trophy, but Phantom Thread’s Mark Bridges ended up nabbing the Oscar. In 2017, Colleen Atwood won the Oscar for her work on the Potterverse pic Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, but didn’t show up on the winners list at the CDG Awards. Jenny Beavan scored a CDG trophy and an Oscar for her work on George Miller’s post-apocalyptic punk rock dustbowl action pic Mad Max: Fury Road in 2016
We’ll see how this year pans out when it comes to the best in costume design. Follow along below as we post the winners live along with quotes from the acceptance speeches.
It looks like gorgeous Sarah Paulson is presenting Ryan Murphy with the Distinguished Collaborator Award…the two have collaborated too many times to count.
…and here’s the other side:
It’s definitely making a statement.
Congrats to Zaldy and RuPaul’s Drag Race! Shantay you stay!
Zaldy Goco is a two-time Prime Time Emmy winner for the slay-worthy RuPaul’s Drag Race!
Donna Zakowska, for Mrs. Maisel; “When you are paid less, you
feel like you are less than. I would really like for costume designers to feel
like they are more than.”
*WINNER*
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zaldy Goco
Congrats to the mid-century modern charm of Mrs. Maisel.
*WINNER*
Excellence in Period Television
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Donna Zakowska
Betty Pecha Madden is this year’s Distinguished Service Award honoree. She is probably best known for her costume work on Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker. The style of the video has become iconic in pop culture!
Distinguished Service Award honoree continues to beat the drum for women in Hollywood onstage, demanding pay equity for women in all areas of the industry. She asks for the audience to stand for pay equity. They do
It’s getting political: During thank you’s, CDGA vice president Cate Adair pointedly pointed out the pay discrepancy between the CDGA and other guilds. She suggested that it’s because this guild is “85 percent women. I don’t know about you, but my watch says, time’s up.”
Onstage winners Lou Eyrich and Allison Leach are almost
upstaged by their own wonderful attire:
Eyrich in an white turban and sunglasses, Leach in a hot pink floor
length gown with hoodie.
No surprise here…I mean, it is a show about Versace!
*WINNER*
Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach
Oh, here’s another look at her work from the HBO show. Stunning!
Sharen Davis says thank you “for this beautiful bling.” And to the costume department of
Westworld: “You guys rock!”
Congrats to Sharen Davis and Westworld on the first award of the evening!
WINNER:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Westworld, Sharen Davis
On the TV side, I love the authentic ’80s aesthetic of GLOW.
Well, so much for the Glinda dress, Kate’s out of the glitter and back into her doctor’s scrubs. She made the change onstage
Nice! My personal faves of the year are Black Panther, The Favourite and Crazy Rich Asians.
We’re watching videos of the year in costumes, movies and TV, I have to say it’s exciting, they’re spectacular
Host Kate Walsh took the stage dressed as a glittelry Glinda the Good Witch.
“I was going to enter in a bubble, but we didn’t have the budget for that,” she observed.
Hi from the Beverly Hilton hotel, where the CDGA Awards are getting underway. It’s an irreverent crowd — as one of my table mates said: “If you want dirt, just ask
me – I know where all the bodies are buried. Except they are all mannequins.”
Here we go with the 21st annual CDG Awards!