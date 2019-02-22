CBS has given a late pilot order to a multi-camera family comedy from Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman and Will & Grace executive producer Alex Herschlag, with Jane standout Jaime Camil set to star and executive produce. The project hails from Urman and Joanna Klein’s Sutton St. Productions, CBS TV Studios, where Sutton St. is based, and Ben Silverman and Howard Owen’s Propagate.

Written by Herschlag, the Untitled Jennie Snyder Urman/Alex Herschlag Project centers on two siblings who are forced to reconnect when an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby (played by Camil) is cut off by his father, and he and his wife move into her estranged sister’s Reseda condo.

Hershlag executive produces with Camil, Urman, Klein and Silverman, along with Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri for RCN TV and Resonant TV. CBS TV Studios, Sutton Street Prods and Propagate co-produce.

This is Sutton St.’s first pilot order (fka Riches To Rags) under its recent deal with CBS TV Studios. The company also has in development You’re Killing Me, a comedy at CBS All Access executive produced by Jane star Gina Rodriguez who could potentially act in it, along with Jane the Virgin spinoff in the works at the CW and medical drama Family Emergency at CBS.

Urman’s Jane the Virgin is heading into its fifth and final season. Urman is also currently spearheading the CW’s Charmed, which received a full-season pickup.

