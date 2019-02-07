CBS has ordered three more comedy pilots, bringing its total to seven so far this season. They are multi-camera The Emperor of Malibu, from Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader and Warner Bros. TV; multi-cam The Unicorn, from Fam co-executive producers Bill Martin and Mike Schiff, Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios; and multi-cam/hybrid Our House, from Brendan O’Brien and Nick Stoller (Neighbors), Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios.

All of CBS’ comedy pilots this season are multi-camera or hybrid. The Unicorn, originally developed as a single-camera, is being converted to multi-cam.

The Emperor of Malibu is written by Kwan and David Sangalli. When the son of a Chinese billionaire announces his engagement to an American woman, his outrageous family descends upon the couple to win their son back and test drive the American dream.

Kwan and Sangalli executive produce with Nader and Christina Lee, who will both showrun, and Danielle Stokdyk. Warner Bros. TV, where Nader is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Written by Martin and Schiff, The Unicorn, inspired by a true story, centers on a widower who is eager to move on from the most difficult year of his life, only to realize he’s utterly unprepared to raise his two daughters on his own and equally unprepared for the dating world — where, to his shock, he’s suddenly a hot commodity.

Martin and Schiff executive produce with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Wendi Trilling — who has a pod deal at Kapital — and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Kapital previously developed with Martin and Schiff last season, and the duo worked on the company’s CBS comedy series Fam this season.

Written and executive produced by O’Brien, Our House, which had a put pilot commitment, centers on a devoted mom and dad who are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got as a kid but discover how difficult that is with her insane parents and siblings back in the picture.

Stoller executive produces with producing partner/TV executive Conor Welch. Sony TV produces in association with CBS TV Studios.

The Emperor of Malibu, The Unicorn and Our House join four other comedy pilots ordered by CBS this season: Bob Hearts Abishola, Carol’s Second Act, The Story of Us and To Whom It May Concern.