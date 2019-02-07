CBS News incoming President and Senior Executive Producer Susan Zirinsky has promoted three top executives as part of a new strategic management team as the division gears up for a new era at the network.

Kimberly Godwin has been promoted to Executive Vice President of News, from her previous VP role. Charles Pavlounis takes on an expanded role of EVP of Business Development and Chief Financial Officer, having most recently served as SVP and CFO. And Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who has served as EVP of News since 2018, will become Executive Vice President of Strategic Professional Development.

The announcements come a day after Bill Owens was named executive producer of CBS’ venerable newsmagazine 60 Minutes. He fills a role that had been vacant since September, when Jeff Fager, the longtime CBS News executive and EP, was forced to step down amid allegations of inappropriate conduct at the network news division.

In her expanded role Godwin will have top editorial oversight of newsgathering around the world, including the national desks, foreign desks and bureaus. Godwin has served as a top CBS News editorial leader in multiple key positions since joining CBS News in 2007. In addition to her previous VP role, she has served CBS News’ executive director for Development and Diversity since 2014.

Pavlounis, who has been with CBS News since 2015, will oversee the News Division’s finances, business operations, CBS Newspath, CBS News Radio and new business development initiatives, including content development, audio streaming and podcasting and new revenue streams.

In her new position, Ciprian-Matthews will focus on recruitment and development of off-air talent to assure the organization attracts and retains the best workforce. As a veteran of CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews will work closely with the News Division’s human resources department as they launch new initiatives focused on enhancing the corporate culture.

“News is very much a team sport. It is critical to have a strategic, collaborative leadership team as we reset the CBS News of today into a leading news organization of the future,” said Zirinsky. “Kim, Charlie and Ingrid are dedicated to our mission. Each brings a wide-range of talents and skills that immediately makes CBS News a stronger organization.”

In addition to the shake-up at 60 Minutes, CBS News is facing challenges, including ratings declines at its flagship news programs Face the Nation, CBS Evening News and CBS This Morning. The news division, like its parent company with the resignation of CEO Les Moonves amid sexual misconduct allegations, is emerging from a probe of its corporate culture, prompted in major part by the ouster of Charlie Rose in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment against him, which he has denied.

Zirinsky was named January 6 to take over for CBS News president David Rhodes. She will become the first woman to ever helm the news division when she officially takes over for Rhodes as president and senior executive producer on March 1.